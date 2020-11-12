Football Times podcast | Matt Jarvis on England, Wolves and West Ham

Football Times is the new podcast from RadioTimes.com featuring high-profile guest stars, news and views on the latest events in the football world, round-ups of live football on TV and Fantasy Premier League tips.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts hosts the podcast on a weekly basis alongside either BBC Match of the Day magazine deputy editor Lee Stobbs or writer Jake Wilson, with a host of special guests.

The latest episode sees former Wolves, West Ham and England star Matt Jarvis join the boys live for a chat about each of his teams, the current England setup, his own experiences in the camp and the goal that earned him a place.

Jarvis has also tipped a West Ham ace to earn a recall to the England squad, while he opened up on the injuries that hampered the latter stages of his career with the Hammers and Norwich.

Premier League legends Andy Cole, David James and Louis Saha have also featured on the podcast so far, with many more interviews and live recording to take place. Watch this space.

Fresh episodes are released every Thursday and will feature debates on the latest football news, previews of upcoming Premier League fixtures on TV and general mockery of Michael’s appalling Fantasy Premier League exploits.

International fixtures on TV this week

International fixtures are the order of the day for the next week until Premier League action is resumed.

We’ve got a full page dedicated to each competition so you can check out all the key dates, times and TV channels.

We’ll be updating each of the pages with match previews including team news, predictions and more.

