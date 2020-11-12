Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Football
  5. Football Times podcast | Matt Jarvis on England, Wolves and West Ham

Football Times podcast | Matt Jarvis on England, Wolves and West Ham

Football Times podcast brings you the hottest match previews for upcoming Premier League games on TV, fresh FPL tips and debates on the biggest news every week

Football Times podcast

Football Times is the new podcast from RadioTimes.com featuring high-profile guest stars, news and views on the latest events in the football world, round-ups of live football on TV and Fantasy Premier League tips.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts hosts the podcast on a weekly basis alongside either BBC Match of the Day magazine deputy editor Lee Stobbs or writer Jake Wilson, with a host of special guests.

The latest episode sees former Wolves, West Ham and England star Matt Jarvis join the boys live for a chat about each of his teams, the current England setup, his own experiences in the camp and the goal that earned him a place.

Jarvis has also tipped a West Ham ace to earn a recall to the England squad, while he opened up on the injuries that hampered the latter stages of his career with the Hammers and Norwich.

Premier League legends Andy Cole, David James and Louis Saha have also featured on the podcast so far, with many more interviews and live recording to take place. Watch this space.

Fresh episodes are released every Thursday and will feature debates on the latest football news, previews of upcoming Premier League fixtures on TV and general mockery of Michael’s appalling Fantasy Premier League exploits.

International fixtures on TV this week

International fixtures are the order of the day for the next week until Premier League action is resumed.

We’ve got a full page dedicated to each competition so you can check out all the key dates, times and TV channels.

We’ll be updating each of the pages with match previews including team news, predictions and more.

Check out the Match of the Day magazine website for the latest news and features.

Advertisement

Our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews is available on YouTube / Apple / Spotify / Acast.

Tags

Get the Cooks Professional Espresso Maker for just £39.99

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get the Cooks Professional Espresso Maker for just £39.99

Love coffee and saving money? Then don’t miss out on the chance to get this fabulous espresso machine at a fraction of the price!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

MU are ya? Official Manchester United channel in epic teamsheet fail

Rugby players are being encouraged to dive – but they still have a lot to learn from footballers

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt on Man Utd, Jose Mourinho and NOT being the fastest player at Soccer Aid 2019

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 2: Georgia Stanway of England, Becky Sauerbrunn of USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Groupama Stadium on July 2, 2019 in Decines near Lyon, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The 5 big moments from the England v USA Women’s World Cup semi-final