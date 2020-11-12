What live football is on TV tonight?

Accessibility Links

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

Calling it an international break feels, well, plain wrong when that ‘break’ consists of three matches in multiple competitions across the globe, but here we are.

Euro 2020 play-off fixtures draw to an eventual close this evening with Scotland and Northern Ireland gunning for a place at the rearranged finals next summer.

A few friendlies are going on too as England and Wales face Ireland and USA respectively.

We’ve compiled full lists of every game you can soak up live on TV in the coming days, with enough to keep you and the whole family occupied during the first weekend of the second nationwide lockdown.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Thursday 12th November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Euro 2020

Hungary v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button

Northern Ireland v Slovakia (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier LeagueSky Pick (FREE TO AIR)

Serbia v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Sky Challenge (FREE TO AIR)

Georgia v North Macedonia (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Friendlies

Wales v USA (7:45pm) Sky Sports Mix / S4C (FREE TO AIR)

England v Ireland (8pm) ITV (FREE TO AIR)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

