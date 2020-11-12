What live football is on TV tonight?

Calling it an international break feels, well, plain wrong when that ‘break’ consists of three matches in multiple competitions across the globe, but here we are.

Euro 2020 play-off fixtures draw to an eventual close this evening with Scotland and Northern Ireland gunning for a place at the rearranged finals next summer.

A few friendlies are going on too as England and Wales face Ireland and USA respectively.

We’ve compiled full lists of every game you can soak up live on TV in the coming days, with enough to keep you and the whole family occupied during the first weekend of the second nationwide lockdown.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Thursday 12th November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Euro 2020

Hungary v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button

Northern Ireland v Slovakia (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Pick (FREE TO AIR)

Serbia v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Sky Challenge (FREE TO AIR)

Georgia v North Macedonia (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Friendlies

Wales v USA (7:45pm) Sky Sports Mix / S4C (FREE TO AIR)

England v Ireland (8pm) ITV (FREE TO AIR)

