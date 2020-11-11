What channel is Serbia v Scotland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland are 90 minutes away from their first major tournament since 1998 but face a monumental challenge to overcome Serbia and secure a spot at Euro 2020 next summer.

Scotland’s visit to Serbia is one of four Euro 2020 play-off fixtures taking place on Thursday night.

Boss Steve Clarke saw his men edge Israel 5-3 on penalties in the play-off semi-finals to reach this stage – and they have since beaten Slovakia and Czech Republic.

Spirits are high in the Scotland camp but the nation has never beaten Serbia, who earned a 0-0 draw Hampden Park when these sides met during World Cup qualifying in 2012.

And the Serbs themselves have plenty to fight for, having never competed at a European Championships as Serbia.

When is Serbia v Scotland on TV?

Serbia v Scotland will take place on Thursday 12th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Serbia v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are four Euro 2020 play-off finals taking place this week, including Northern Ireland v Slovakia, which also kicks off at 7:45pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Serbia v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

The game is also available on Sky One and Pick.

How to live stream Serbia v Scotland online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Serbia v Scotland team news

Serbia: Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio will form a dangerous attack for Serbia here.

However, coronavirus concerns could keep a number of players out of the side. Filip Djuricic and Milos Veljkovic have tested positive for the disease so won’t feature, while the nation waits on players who represent Serie A clubs to be given the green light.

Scotland: Lyndon Dykes may be rewarded for his fine form off the bench for Scotland with a start here alongside Ryan Christie, with Ryan Fraser injured.

Grant Hanley is also out, but Kieran Tierney’s return to the international side means Scotland should keep to their increasingly familiar three-man defence.

Our prediction: Serbia v Scotland

Serbia’s attacking threat is certainly something the Scots will be wary of, so don’t be surprised if manager Clarke decides to tuck in tight and stifle the supply to the front men.

Scotland may well have to rely on the break here but have the likes of Ryan Jack and John McGinn to push the team forward.

This could well be a close encounter but, with Scotland in good form defensively, there is no reason to believe they cannot nick a winning result.

Our prediction: Serbia 0-1 Scotland

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 play-off fixtures on TV guide.

