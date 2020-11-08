What channel is Man City v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

One of the biggest Premier League fixtures of the season so far has arrived as Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

The pair have been largely unchallenged at the top of the Premier League for several seasons now and this encounter could go a long way towards tilting the title in one direction – or it could blow the race wide open.

Liverpool currently sit top of the pile once again but with key injuries hurting them in defence and less convincing form than last season, they are yet to open up a gap over the chasing pack.

City have been muted so far and currently sit five points short in 10th place. Of course, it’s very early days and you can expect Pep Guardiola’s men to climb, but would an eight-point title race gap be insurmountable, even at this early stage?

However, a win for City could allow a number of teams to leapfrog Liverpool with the 2020/21 season shaping up to be more wild and unpredictable than ever before under lockdown circumstances.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man City v Liverpool on TV?

Man City v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 8th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Man Utd, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Man City v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man City v Liverpool team news

Man City: Gabriel Jesus returned from injury with a bang during the midweek Champions League fixtures but this may be one game too soon for the much-anticipated return of Sergio Aguero.

Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy both remain sidelined but improved defensive performances and the re-emergence of Joao Cancelo should fill the gaps.

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk and his replacement Fabinho are both out, of course, meaning Joe Gomez and Joel Matip should start in this one.

The key question mark hangs over Diogo Jota’s head. He has scored six goals in four games, putting Roberto Firmino under intense pressure for a place in the XI. Klopp may lean towards a 4-2-3-1 to incorporate both, but don’t be surprised if Firmino gives way for Jota to continue his streak.

Our prediction: Man City v Liverpool

Goals. For all Liverpool’s defence looks ragged at the moment without the sturdy presence of Van Dijk or Fabinho, their attack is going from strength to strength.

Who would have thought last season that we’d be seriously discussing a replacement for Firmino in the heralded forward trio?

Jota adds an element of unpredictability and flexibility to Klopp’s XI, while we all know City are capable of raining in the goals when they turn up the style.

Neither side has fully convinced in terms of their overall performances this season, but that could just ramp up the drama with both teams fully aware of the importance of this one.

Our prediction: Man City 2-2 Liverpool

