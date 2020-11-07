What channel is Everton v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United head to Merseyside under a cloud following their worst start to a Premier League season in seven years.

The Red Devils have managed just two wins from their opening six Premier League fixtures and face an Everton side on Saturday that needs a victory themselves.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to use United’s Champions League campaign as a distraction for results on the domestic front.

But Everton are in no mood to roll over here and will seek to end a streak of three games without victory to maintain their top-four place.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti hopes to have star man James Rodriguez back for this clash – and we can expect plenty of goalmouth action at Goodison Park if the Colombian starts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Everton v Man Utd on TV?

Everton v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 7th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man City v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Everton v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Everton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Man Utd team news

Everton: Rodriguez is rated 50/50 for this clash, while Andre Gomes is also hoping to return from injury. Midfielder Lucas Digne has served his one-match suspension and will likely come back into the side.

Richarlison is still suspended, however, while Seamus Coleman, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Mason Holgate are all still absent with injury.

Man Utd: Fresh from their return from Istanbul in the Champions League in midweek, Solskjaer will hope to call upon Jesse Lingard here after he missed the flight to Turkey.

Alex Telles is unlikely to be available unless he can provide a negative Covid-19 test, while Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are both injured. Anthony Martial has served his suspension for a red card picked up in the 6-1 loss to Tottenham.

Our prediction: Everton v Man Utd

United desperately need three points here and could well blow Everton away if the game goes to plan. But we have witnessed so often this season a United side that refuses to stick to type.

If Digne and Rodriguez start for Everton it’s hard to see how United control the midfield – especially with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandez out of form.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be the man to win it for Everton and end a three-game winless streak.

Our prediction: Everton 2-1 Man Utd

