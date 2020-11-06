What channel is Southampton v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton take on Newcastle at St Mary’s on Friday night knowing victory will fire them to the top of the Premier League table.

Saints have won four of their opening seven Premier League fixtures and sit three points behind leaders Liverpool, with both sides on a +2 goal difference.

It means even a slender win for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men will catapult them to the top of the pile – for a day at least.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have lost just twice all season and come into this clash having edged Everton 2-1 last weekend.

Steve Bruce’s men are eyeing a top-half finish to the campaign and victory would nudge them into fourth place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Newcastle on TV?

Southampton v Newcastle will take place on Friday 6th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Man Utd, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:30pm and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Southampton v Newcastle team news

Southampton: William Smallbone and Mohamed Salisu are rated as doubtful for this game and will have to pass fitness tests to take part.

A knee injury means Danny Ings could also miss out, while Hasenhuttl is sweating on the fitness of Ryan Bertrand and Jan Bednarek.

Newcastle: Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and Martin Dubravka remain out for Bruce.

Jonjo Shelvey isn’t expected to return to the Toon side until after the November international break. Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin should once again start up front.

Our prediction: Southampton v Newcastle

These sides have both performed above expectations so far this season, which makes for what could be a pulsating game on Friday night.

Southampton are unbeaten since their 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham and are averaging over two goals a game from their past five outings.

This, coupled with Newcastle’s leaky defence, suggests the hosts will pinch the contest by outscoring their opponents in a frantic game. Both sides may have found the net by half time.

Our prediction: Southampton 3-2 Newcastle

