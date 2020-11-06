What channel is Leicester v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester can go top of the Premier League with a good result against stern opponents Wolves in the upcoming batch of Premier League fixtures.

Advertisement

The Foxes have enjoyed a tremendous start to the campaign, largely down to their attacking prowess, with 17 goals to their name in just seven games, a total only surpassed by Tottenham so far.

Brendan Rodgers’ men suffered consecutive home defeats to West Ham and Aston Villa in October, but since then they have picked up five wins on the bounce and hopes are high for another impressive campaign in the Midlands.

Wolves also harbour hopes of upsetting the odds in a turbulent campaign, and a win would put them level with Liverpool – at least for a few hours – as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men push for a European place in 2020/21.

They have scored fewer than any other team outside the bottom four going into this weekend, but their robust defence has ensured the few goals that have been scored have really mattered.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Wolves on TV?

Leicester v Wolves will take place on Sunday 8th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Wolves will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Man Utd, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Leicester v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leicester v Wolves team news

Leicester: The Foxes have injury issues, there’s no doubt about that, yet they’ve soldiered on thus far with a makeshift defence.

Wilfried Ndidi, Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu are all missing, while Jonny Evans faces a late fitness test.

Wolves: Solo-named left back duo Jonny and Marcal are both sidelined with injuries, but Rayan Ait-Nouri enjoyed a terrific debut last weekend so Santo will have no qualms naming him in the XI once more.

Adama Traore has failed to find form in 2020 and will remain on the bench behind Raul Jimenez’s sparkling supporting cast of Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto.

Our prediction: Leicester v Wolves

This one isn’t quite attack versus defence as Leicester boast a resilient backline and Wolves have an array of lock-picking, match-winning talents, but we could be in for a high quality tactical battle on Sunday.

This could be the game to watch, despite the lure of Man City v Liverpool later in the afternoon.

Jamie Vardy could cause Conor Coady some issues at the back with his direct running and sheer pace, though Wolves’ attacking full-backs are likely to maraud forward and cause problems of their own for the Foxes.

This really could go either way, but Leicester’s joy in front of goal in recent weeks gives them a slight edge between two excellent teams.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Wolves

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.