What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
Can there ever be such a thing as ‘too much football’? We don’t think so, but if there is, it’s probably this weekend.
Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures may take the back seat for a short while, but there’s a massive stack of action going down across the UK this weekend.
Premier League fixtures including Man City v Liverpool will steal the show, but the first round of FA Cup fixtures is also going ahead with 80 teams in action over the coming days.
We’ve compiled full lists of every game you can soak up live on TV in the coming days, with enough to keep you and the whole family occupied during the first weekend of the second nationwide lockdown.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Friday 6th November
All UK times. Selected key matches.
Premier League
Brighton v Burnley (5:30pm) Sky Sports Box Office
Southampton v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
FA Cup
Harrogate v Skelmersdale (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Other
Championship: Cardiff v Bristol City (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 7th November
Premier League
Everton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm) BT Sport Box Office
Chelsea v Sheffield United (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Fulham (8pm) BT Sport Box Office
FA Cup
Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 2
Banbury v Canvey Island (3pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website
Colchester v Marine (3pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website
Ipswich v Portsmouth (3pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 1
FC United of Manchester v Doncaster (5:30pm) BBC Two
Other
Championship: Reading v Stoke (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Bundesliga: Dortmund v Bayern Munich (5:30pm) BT Sport 1
Sunday 8th November
Premier League
West Brom v Tottenham (12pm) Sky Sports Box Office
Leicester v Wolves (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man City v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v Aston Villa (7:15pm) Sky Sports Box Office
FA Cup
Barnet v Burton (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website
Eastleigh v MK Dons (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 2
Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley Paper Mills (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website
Hayes & Yeading v Carlisle (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website
Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 1
Torquay v Crawley (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website
Wigan v Chorley (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website
Eastbourne v Blackpool (2:30pm) BT Sport 1
Other
Motherwell v Celtic (12pm) Sky Sports Main Event
