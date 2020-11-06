What live football is on TV tonight?

Can there ever be such a thing as ‘too much football’? We don’t think so, but if there is, it’s probably this weekend.

Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures may take the back seat for a short while, but there’s a massive stack of action going down across the UK this weekend.

Premier League fixtures including Man City v Liverpool will steal the show, but the first round of FA Cup fixtures is also going ahead with 80 teams in action over the coming days.

We’ve compiled full lists of every game you can soak up live on TV in the coming days, with enough to keep you and the whole family occupied during the first weekend of the second nationwide lockdown.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Friday 6th November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Premier League

Brighton v Burnley (5:30pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Southampton v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

FA Cup

Harrogate v Skelmersdale (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Other

Championship: Cardiff v Bristol City (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 7th November

Premier League

Everton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

Chelsea v Sheffield United (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Fulham (8pm) BT Sport Box Office

FA Cup

Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 2

Banbury v Canvey Island (3pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Colchester v Marine (3pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Ipswich v Portsmouth (3pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 1

FC United of Manchester v Doncaster (5:30pm) BBC Two

Other

Championship: Reading v Stoke (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Bundesliga: Dortmund v Bayern Munich (5:30pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 8th November

Premier League

West Brom v Tottenham (12pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Leicester v Wolves (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man City v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Arsenal v Aston Villa (7:15pm) Sky Sports Box Office

FA Cup

Barnet v Burton (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Eastleigh v MK Dons (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 2

Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley Paper Mills (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Hayes & Yeading v Carlisle (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 1

Torquay v Crawley (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Wigan v Chorley (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Eastbourne v Blackpool (2:30pm) BT Sport 1

Other

Motherwell v Celtic (12pm) Sky Sports Main Event

