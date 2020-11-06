FA Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, second round draw details and more

The FA Cup has reached the first round proper with a number of non-league teams navigating their way through the intense preliminary rounds to reach the main tournament.

The competition may not appear to boast the same magic without dreaming crowds packing small terraces, but try telling that to the players and staff involved with some of the smallest teams in the draw.

Premier League fixtures may be going ahead this weekend, but that won’t stop the hectic round of FA Cup fixtures from starting in earnest.

Teams from League One downwards are included in the first round from fallen Premier League big boys Sunderland, Ipswich and Portsmouth down to North West Counties Football League side Skelmersdale United, the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament.

Cray Valley Paper Mills, Maldon & Tiptree and South Shields are all among the 10 non-elite teams who will join 22 sides from higher divisions of non-league football in the 80-team first round.

A host of games will be shown across a number of BBC and BT Sport platforms so you won’t miss a moment from the biggest mismatches and fairytale encounters across the ties.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the FA Cup fixtures on TV and full broadcast information, as well as details of the second round draw and when to expect it to take place.

How to watch FA Cup on TV in UK

Games are being split between BBC and BT Sport meaning you’ll be able to watch plenty of action on free-to-air TV.

Several games will be shown on BBC TV channels with other matches streamed online.

Live stream FA Cup online

BBC iPlayer will be showing games online. You can check out the full details in the fixture list below

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – first round

Friday 6th November

Harrogate v Skelmersdale (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 7th November

Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 2

Banbury v Canvey Island (3pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Colchester v Marine (3pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Ipswich v Portsmouth (3pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 1

FC United of Manchester v Doncaster (5:30pm) BBC Two

Sunday 8th November

Barnet v Burton (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Eastleigh v MK Dons (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 2

Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley Paper Mills (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Hayes & Yeading v Carlisle (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / BT Sport Extra 1

Torquay v Crawley (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Wigan v Chorley (12:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Eastbourne v Blackpool (2:30pm) BT Sport 1

Monday 9th November

Oxford City v Northampton (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

When is the FA Cup first round draw?

The FA Cup second round draw is expected to take place on Sunday following the televised games, however there is no official confirmation on this just yet.

Second round fixtures are due to take place at the end of the month, though there is mounting controversy with several of the ‘non-elite’ lowest ranked sides potentially unable to train or even play due to the UK lockdown.

Much will need to be cleared up in the coming days to determine how and when the games will be played should non-elite teams advance to the second round proper.

Check out the Premier League fixtures for a full list of games coming up on TV next weekend.

