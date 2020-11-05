What channel is Ludogorets v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham face a tricky trip to Bulgaria to face Ludogorets in the third round of Europa League fixtures.

Spurs, who have struggled with consistency this season, will be looking to bounce back from their shock loss to Royal Antwerp last week.

There were encouraging signs at the weekend, however, with Jose Mourinho’s new signings looking more at home while the sight of Gareth Bale scoring in a Tottenham shirt once again would have brought a smile to the face of anyone with an affinity to the London club.

Ludogorets currently prop up the standings in Group J and need to start racking up some points if they are to stand any chance of advancing to the next stage.

Against a Spurs side that have shown that shown vulnerabilities on several occasions, they might just sniff the chance of an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ludogorets v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Ludogorets v Tottenham on TV?

Ludogorets v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 5th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Ludogorets v Tottenham will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Benfica v Rangers.

What TV channel is Ludogorets v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Ludogorets v Tottenham online

Ludogorets v Tottenham team news

Ludogorets: The hosts have no new fitness concerns to sweat over, with long-term injuries to Wanderson and Higinio Marin continuing to rule the duo out of contention.

Top scorer Claudio Kesuru will lead the line and could cause Mourinho’s men a few headaches.

Tottenham: It is very rare that Jose Mourinho is able to call upon a fully fit squad at Tottenham but he might be able to do just that for the trip to Hungary.

After openly criticising the performance of his side following heavy rotation for the loss to Antwerp, Mourinho will be reluctant to start with anything but his strongest side.

Our prediction: Ludogorets v Tottenham

Tottenham were given a fierce wake-up call in Belgium last week and will be desperate to avoid anything similar happening again in the group stages.

The Londoners will be at the races from the get go this time around and, should everything go according to plan, will make light work of Ludogorets.

If Mourinho picks his strongest side, it could be a long night for the hosts.

Our prediction: Ludogorets o – 3 Tottenham

