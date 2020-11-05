Fantasy Premier League tips | Gameweek 8 transfers, Danny Ings and James Rodriguez injury updates, FPL price changes

Danny Ings, James Rodriguez and Tariq Lamptey are among the key names in Fantasy Premier League bosses’ minds this week with injury updates available on all three.

Our hub of Fantasy Premier League tips can help you march on through Gameweek 8 regardless of how well – or terribly – you’ve started the season, with injury updates and price changes galore.

This page will be regularly updated to keep you in the loop with the biggest happenings in the Fantasy Premier League world.

As well as the latest injury updates, FPL price rises and falls, we’ll be offering big transfer tips and opinions on ‘the next big thing’, giving you the best chance to wow your mates each week.

Seven rounds of Premier League fixtures have provided plenty of raw data to found big decisions, key transfers and wild experiments on, but who will you choose ahead of GW8?

Check out our full guide to Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 8.

Fantasy Premier League tips – Gameweek 8

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – £5.1m

Chelsea: defensive titans. It doesn’t sound right, does it? But you should be taking a look at Frank Lampard’s men from a backline perspective.

Goalkeeper Mendy has been influential in transforming his team’s fortunes. Chelsea have kept five clean sheets in a row and look set to continue the run.

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – £8.0m

It’s not just Chelsea’s defence being eyed up, their attackers are fully fit and raring to go.

Ziyech picked up a goal, assist and full bonus points in his first significant Premier League outing. He performed well against Krasnodar, scoring in the process, and could be an explosive option in the weeks to come, especially with Timo Werner among the goals.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle) – £6.5m

Wilson feels like the perfect replacement for Ings. He’s cheap, much cheaper than Ings, and has been providing a steady flow of goals and assists. Five of his seven gameweeks have resulted in attacking returns.

He’s also a penalty taker, which could make him a tremendously important asset this season in particular.

James Rodriguez injury update

Carlo Ancelotti offered a fairly vague injury update on James Rodriguez after Everton’s defeat to Southampton.

He said: “I think we have to check in the next few days.

“He was tired at the end, he felt his muscle a little bit. But I don’t think it’s a big problem.

“It’s true that the game was difficult for everyone.”

He is being heavily tipped to return this weekend, and even if he doesn’t, a solid bench option is the best route to navigate his injury as he will certainly return after the international break.

Tariq Lamptey injury update

Lamptey has experienced several niggling injuries during the fledgling 2020/21 season.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “It was just a bit of cramp and concern at the end but I think he should be okay.”

Feel confident in selecting the influential full-back this weekend.

Danny Ings injury update

Ings has been officially ruled out for four to six weeks. It’s slightly brighter news than many feared after the initial incident.

An early scan showed no major knee ligament damage, but an issue will keep him sidelined and he may not be up to speed in time for Christmas.

It’s time to sell.

FPL price changes

You can expect a host of FPL price changes as the week progresses and we’ll bring you right up to speed with all the latest ups and downs as soon as the reshuffling has taken place.

Most transferred Fantasy Premier League players

Ahead of Gameweek 8. Updated: Thursday 5th November

IN

Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) – 409,805 Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – 332,322 Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 260,951 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – 247,589 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – 246,263

OUT

Timothy Castagne (Leicester) – 386,608 Danny Ings (Southampton) – 336,594 James Rodriguez (Everton) – 324,555 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 192,735 Romain Saiss (Wolves) – 155,483

What does wild card do in FPL?

When the weight of the world is on your shoulders, when two of your defenders are sent off, when your star striker wrecks his ACL and when all of your mates overtake you in the FPL league, there’s a route back for you…

Clicking the wild card bonus means you can reset your team, making as many changes as you like throughout the week leading up to a deadline.

Limitless transfers mean you can continue to tinker and toy with your squad all the way up to the deadline.

Every boss receives a wild card for the first half of the season, plus another wild card for the second half of the season. Use carefully.

What is free hit in FPL?

You can treat your free hit chip like a temporary wild card. It allows you to make unlimited changes for one week only, before your team reverts back to its original state.

This is best deployed during gameweeks with very few teams playing, typically towards the end of the season.

Cup competitions and European engagements could see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City miss out on a gameweek, but you won’t want to rid your team of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and the likes.

A free hit means you can make the most of a depleted gameweek.

When to use triple captain in FPL

I’ve seen people activate their triple captain on Day 1 of a new Premier League season. Those people are fools.

As the name suggests, the triple captain chip means your captain for the week will receive triple points as opposed to double points.

Hold tight, hold firm, wait for the double gameweeks to come along, then deploy.

Let’s use Harry Kane, for example. If Kane is involved in a double gameweek later in the campaign against West Brom (H) and Fulham (A), you’re going to wish you kept that triple captain chip.

The TC lasts for the whole gameweek, meaning both of Kane’s appearances will be trebled. If he plays 90 minutes in both games, scores one goal in each and receives two bonus points in each, your triple-captained Kane will yield a solid 48 points alone.

Timing your triple captain can be the difference between glory and failure.

What is bench boost in FPL?

Remember that time you left X on the bench and he scored a hat-trick? Remember the strikers you trusted during that gameweek let you down miserably with less points combined than your benched star.

Bench boost can take the sting out of that feeling for one gameweek only. Activating the chip means that points recorded by all four players on your bench will be added to your total for the gameweek.

Top tip: Hold it. Keep it. Be patient with it. You may boast a strong bench, but it’s not time yet. Wait for a double gameweek to be announced later in the season. Once it has been confirmed, try to pack your squad full of players from those teams, then hit bench boost.

This way, not only will your bench players’ points be recorded, but they could be recorded twice in a week.

A standard gameweek involves 11 player appearances. If you head into a double gameweek with bench boost activated and six players from clubs featuring twice that week, your team will effectively score points from 21 player appearances.

How to change formation in FPL

Once you pick your squad of 15, navigate to the ‘Pick Team’ tab.

When you’re there, simply switch players in and out from your bench and the formation will update accordingly.

You must have a minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and one striker in your XI. After that, the choice is yours.

Aim for clean sheets with a 5-3-2 or 5-4-1. Stock up on midfield stars in a 4-5-1 or 3-5-2. Go all-out with natural strikers in a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3. The choice is yours. You can rearrange your squad as much as you like before the gameweek deadline so have fun experimenting!

