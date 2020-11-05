What channel is Arsenal v Molde on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Accessibility Links

Arsenal take on Norwegian side Molde for the first time ever in a Europa League clash live on BT Sport.

Arsenal Europa League

Arsenal will be confident of notching up another win when they welcome Molde to the Emirates Stadium in the third round of Europa League fixtures.

The Gunners, who are in fine form, have conceded just once in European competition this season and will be looking to go clear at the top of Group B.

However, the Norwegian outfit are also unbeaten and could prove to be Arsenal’s toughest test yet.

Having rotated his squad for the previous fixture against Dundalk, Mikel Arteta might just be tempted to put out a stronger side to ensure their perfect record is maintained.

Molde, meanwhile, will be hoping to cause a shock in their first ever meeting with the London giants.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Molde on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Molde on TV?

Arsenal v Molde will take place on Thursday 5th November 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Molde will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Rangers v Benfica.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Molde on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD and Ultimate from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Molde online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets

Arsenal v Molde team news

Arsenal: Arteta will have been pleased to see that his squad pulled up unscathed from their victory over Man Utd at the weekend.

However, with David Luis, Gabriel Martinelli, and Rob Holding still unavailable, the Spaniard could give some of his promising youngsters another run from the start.

Molde: Kristoffer Haraldseid remains unavailable to the Norwegian side due to a long term knee injury.

Leading scorer Like James already has nine goals to his name this season and could cause the Arsenal backline a few headaches.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Molde

Our prediction: Arsenal 3 – 1 Molde

