What channel is Celtic v Sparta Prague on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic play host to Czech outfit Sparta Prague on Thursday night in the third round of Europa League fixtures.

The Scottish side have already dug themselves a bit of a hole after losses to AC Milan and Lille but the visit of Sparta represents the ideal opportunity for them to get their campaign back on track.

Celtic, who just haven’t quite got going on both the domestic and continental front, will be hoping for a resounding win to kickstart their stuttering season.

Sparta, top of their domestic league, will be no pushover after smashing in 20 goals in just six games thus far.

However, they have struggled with the step-up to European competition and their woes could continue at Celtic Park on Thursday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Sparta Prague on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Sparta Prague on TV?

Celtic v Sparta Prague will take place on Thursday 5th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Sparta Prague will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Benfica v Rangers.

What TV channel is Celtic v Sparta Prague on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD from 8pm.

How to live stream Celtic v Sparta Prague online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Celtic v Sparta Prague team news

Celtic: Neil Lennon will have to make do without James Forest and Kristoffer Ajer for the visit of Sparta.

The Scots will be looking to the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Albian Ajeti for inspiration as they bid to get their campaign back on track.

Sparta Prague: The visitors are in the midst of redefining what it means to have a defensive crisis with no less than four centre-back ruled out due to injury.

Leading scorer Lukas Julis will bear the brunt of the attacking responsibilities in Scotland on Thursday night.

Our prediction: Celtic v Sparta Prague

While Celtic have endured a bit of a torrid start to their campaign, Sparta’s has been even worse.

Thursday night’s clash is absolutely crucial for both sides if they are to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

However, with home field advantage and a determined squad, Celtic are looking like favourites to win this one.

Our prediction: Celtic 2 – 1 Sparta Prague

