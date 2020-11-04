What channel is Benfica v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers travel to Portuguese giants Benfica for the pick of this week’s Europa League fixtures.

Advertisement

The Scottish side are enjoying an incredible run of form, winning their last nine games on the bounce – including two wins out of two in European competition.

However, in Benfica they face a different beast entirely, and will have to be at their absolute best to extend that incredible run.

The Portuguese juggernauts have racked up a perfect record in both domestic and continental competition this season and are certainly the favourites going into the clash.

With Benfica steamrolling anyone and everyone in their path, Rangers’ streak is in real danger of being brought to a shuddering halt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Benfica v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Benfica v Rangers on TV?

Benfica v Rangers will take place on Thursday 5th November 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Benfica v Rangers will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Arsenal v Molde.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Benfica v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Benfica v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Benfica v Rangers team news

Benfica: The hosts will have to make do without the injured trio of Jean Clair Todibo, Andre Almeida and Alejandro Grimaldo.

With their perfect record on the line, expect a largely unchanged side from the one that made light work of Standard Liege.

Rangers: Gerrard has a near fully fit squad to call upon with only Nikola Katic sidelined with a long term ligament injury.

The Scots are not expected to make many changes from the side that has been winning for fun over the last few weeks.

Our prediction: Benfica v Rangers

With both sides riding the crest of an incredible wave of form, Thursday’s clash promises to be explosive.

Rangers go in as the underdog but, after a fantastic start to the season, you wouldn’t want to rule out an upset away-day win.

While Gerrard will be desperate for his side to continue on their merry way, a result in Lisbon could prove to be a bridge too far.

Our prediction: Benfica 2 – 1 Rangers

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.