What channel is Man City v Olympiacos on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City welcome Greek adventurers Olympiacos to the Etihad Stadium in the the third round of Champions League fixtures this week.

Advertisement

City have started well and already look in a strong position in Group C, winning both their opening games while conceding just once in the process.

A win on Tuesday will see them on the brink of cruising through yet another European group stage with minimal fuss as they seek to finally end their painful continental duck.

The Greek side are unbeaten on domestic shores and their impressive win over Marseille last week showed that they are more than capable of kicking it with the big boys.

A long round trip could take its toll on the travellers, but they will be desperate to do everything they can to make their hosts uncomfortable.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Olympiacos on TV and online.

When is Man City v Olympiacos on TV?

Man City v Olympiacos will take place on Tuesday 3rd November 2020.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Olympiacos will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Atalanta v Liverpool.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man City v Olympiacos on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD and Ultimate from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man City v Olympiacos online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Olympiacos team news

Man City: Ferran Torres is expected to start as the attacking spearhead with the clash coming just too soon for a near-returning Gabriel Jesus.

Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho and talismanic striker, Sergio Aguero, remain unavailable while Pep Guardiola may choose to rest the likes of Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte ahead of a weekend clash with Liverpool.

Olympiacos: Ousseynou Ba is sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 last week while Mohamed Camara, who is close to returning, will also sit this one out.

Mathieu Valbuena is expected to start in midfield and could cause the City backline a few issues if given the space to work his magic.

Our prediction: Man City v Olympiacos

Man City have looked pretty comfortable so far in the Champions League and the clash on Tuesday evening promises to be no different.

The Greek side will break on the more-fancied with a lot of heart and fire but ultimately the might of the English giants should be able to brush them aside with ease.

This one looks like it’s going to be one way traffic.

Our prediction: Man City 3 – 0 Olympiacos

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.