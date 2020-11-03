What channel is Atalanta v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool face the biggest test of their European credentials so far as they travel to Italy to take on Atalanta in the third round of Champions League fixtures.

The Reds have, somehow, managed to keep winning and are yet to concede a goal on the continent, despite being in the midst of their biggest injury crisis since Jurgen Klopp took the reins.

However, in Atalanta they face a very different kettle of fish to anything they have faced thus far and it could prove to be a very tricky affair for the English champions.

Atalanta lie in fourth in Serie A and come into the Liverpool clash off the back of a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crotone at the weekend.

A win for Liverpool would be a massive step towards qualification for the round of 16 but a win for Atalanta could blow the group wide open.

When is Atalanta v Liverpool on TV?

Atalanta v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 3rd November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Atalanta v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man City v Olympiacos.

What TV channel is Atalanta v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD from 7pm.

How to live stream Atalanta v Liverpool online

Atalanta v Liverpool team news

Atalanta: Martin de Roon and Mattia Caldara remain sidelined for the hosts but Alejandro Gomez and Luis Muriel, both subbed off at half-time at the weekend, will be available.

The former will almost certainly start in this crunch tie.

Liverpool: Klopp’s side may just be starting to catch a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel with Thiago, Naby Keita and Joel Matip all potentially available.

Diogo Jota’s incessant knocking on the door may just pay off with calls to hand him a starting place growing louder by the day.

Our prediction: Atalanta v Liverpool

Liverpool haven’t been at their imperious best this season but they have still managed to keep a perfect record in Europe and sit atop the Premier League standings after seven games.

An exciting Atalanta side will certainly have a proper go at them and Alisson maybe in for a rather busy night.

Historically, the Reds don’t travel to Italy well and Klopp’s ‘mentality monsters’ will have to dig deep once again to secure a result.

Our prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Liverpool

