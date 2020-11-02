What channel is Leeds v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds take on Leicester in an attractive Monday Night Football showdown to cap off this week’s round of Premier League fixtures.

Advertisement

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are riotous to watch, ideal for the neutral, with goals flying in at both ends of the pitch, and that is expected to continue.

Patrick Bamford smashed a hat-trick past Aston Villa in a 3-0 triumph last week, and he will hope to maintain his scoring streak against Leicester.

The Foxes have experienced a mixed – but ultimately positive – start to the campaign, having won four and lost two of their opening six clashes.

Jamie Vardy returned from injury to inspire a narrow win over Arsenal last weekend and rocket his side up to fourth in the table, two points and two places above Leeds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Leicester on TV?

Leeds v Leicester will take place on Monday 2nd November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Leeds v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leeds v Leicester team news

Leeds: Leeds are littered with injuries at the moment with Kalvin Phillips, Diego Llorente, Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Adam Forshaw all out.

Pascal Struijk was called upon to replace Phillips in midfield but was hooked in the first half last week after picking up an early booking. He is battling youngster Jamie Shackleton for the spot.

Leicester: The Foxes are similarly plagued with injury concerns. Timothy Castagne is the latest defender to be sidelined, alongside Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu.

Jonny Evans is expected to return for this one and Rodgers is likely to still opt for a back three to cope with Leeds’ attacking prowess.

Our prediction: Leeds v Leicester

Both sides are war-wounded after the opening six rounds of games, but overall they’ll be delighted with their respective league positions.

Expect a free-flowing end-to-end game here with neither side particularly resilient at the back but both keen to drive forward with in-form English strikers leading the line.

Leeds’ insistence on pushing forward could leave holes for Vardy exploit on the counter, but their sheer work ethic should make up for their occasional lapses in solidity.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-2 Leicester

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.