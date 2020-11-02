What channel is Chelsea v Rennes on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea play host to French high-flyers Rennes in the third round of Champions League fixtures this week.

After yet another encouraging performance at the weekend, Frank Lampard’s side are beginning to look like the real deal, with his raft of new signings starting to find their feet in London.

With Group E finely balanced, the Blues will be hoping to get the best of the French visitors in a bid to eke out some daylight between themselves and the rest of the pack.

The French side somehow find themselves at the bottom of Group E and will be hoping to resurrect their campaign as soon as possible.

Coming off the back of some fine domestic form, Rennes will be quietly confident of blowing Group E wide open with a bit of a smash and grab job at Stamford Bridge .

When is Chelsea v Rennes on TV?

Chelsea v Rennes will take place on Wednesday 4th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Rennes will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including RB Leipzig v PSG.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Rennes on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD and Ultimate from 7pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Rennes online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Rennes team news

Chelsea: The injury bad-luck continued apace for Christian Pulisic who will undergo a scan on his hamstring after pulling up ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Burnley.

After a brilliant weekend, Hakim Ziyech is expected to start again while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy faces the prospect of a hasty reunion with his former club.

Rennes: Julian Stephan is expected to stick to his trusted 4-3-3 formation with his side in search of their first win the Champions League this season.

Eduardo Camavinga, Faitout Maouassa and Daniele Rugani remain unavailable for the French outfit.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Rennes

Lampard’s Chelsea machine is just beginning to purr and they will be more than confident of securing three points on their own patch.

Rennes could make it a bit of a sticky wicket for their hosts but an away-day win would certainly be considered an upset.

While the Blues might not have it all their own way, they should have more than enough to get over the line in the end.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2 – 0 Rennes

