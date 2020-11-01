What channel is Aston Villa v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa and Southampton with both be eyeing three points when they clash in the Premier League on Sunday – but may have to settle for a draw.

While Villa’s 100 per cent record was ended by Leeds last week, Saints have now gone four Premier League fixtures without defeat.

The two teams have each played exciting football so far this season and TV viewers are in for what could be a pulsating game at Villa Park.

The hosts have conceded just five all season and are averaging over two goals per game themselves.

And while Saints can’t boast such a strong defensive record, their ability to eke out clean sheets has served them well in recent outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Southampton on TV?

Aston Villa v Southampton will take place on Sunday 1st November 2020.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Southampton will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Southampton on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Southampton online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Aston Villa v Southampton team news

Aston Villa: Goalkeeper Tom Heaton could be fit again to feature in his first game since New Year’s Day, but boss Dean Smith may decide to keep Emiliano Martinez between the sticks.

Wesley is out until 2021, while Kortney Hause has a groin strain that means he is unlikely to even make the bench here.

Southampton: Loanee Theo Walcott is available once again after being unable to play against parent club Everton last weekend.

Mohamed Salisu is unlikely to pass a fitness test but might make the bench, while Moussa Djenepo has a thigh injury.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Southampton

Despite Villa’s 3-0 thumping to Leeds last time out, Sunday’s hosts are more than capable of responding here.

Villa have been emphatic going forward this season – buoyed of course by the 7-2 triumph over Liverpool. And they will look to take the game to Southampton, who themselves aren’t scared of bombing forward in search of a goal.

The game could come down to how James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu marshal the midfield, with Grealish likely to carry Villa’s attacks into the final third. A high-scoring draw would not be a shock here.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Southampton

