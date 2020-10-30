What channel is Tottenham v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham face Brighton in the next batch of Premier League fixtures as they hope to bounce back from a shock Europa League defeat on Thursday evening.

Spurs were toppled 1-0 by Royal Antwerp in Belgium during the midweek games after Jose Mourinho fielded a fresh starting XI.

However, in the Premier League things are going far more smoothly for Spurs with many tipping them for a top season if they can maintain their current form.

Brighton have struggled in the early part of the season with just one win in six so far.

The Seagulls will be determined to kick on after several seasons languishing in the bottom half but face a tricky test here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Brighton on TV?

Tottenham v Brighton will take place on Sunday 1st November 2020.

Tottenham v Brighton will take place on Sunday 1st November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brighton on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Tottenham v Brighton online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Tottenham v Brighton team news

Tottenham: Spurs’ only injury concern is that of Japhet Tanganga. Sergio Reguillon is set for a recall to the XI to replace Ben Davies – who made a costly error against Antwerp.

Dele Alli failed to seize his chance during the week and is likely to drop out of the squad, while Son Heung Min and Harry Kane will start in attack.

Brighton: Lewis Dunk remains suspended, meaning Joel Veltman could continue in defence with Ben White in midfield.

Davy Propper is a doubt, but Danny Welbeck could be in contention to make his debut from the bench here.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Brighton

The absence of Dunk could be key on a night where Son and Kane will be hoping to keep their blooming partnership going strong.

Spurs are graced with plenty of attacking prowess and will exploit any holes they see.

Brighton have failed to find the net with regularity and can’t rely on sheer defensive discipline to get them through – Spurs will find a way – leaving them in a tricky spot.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Brighton

