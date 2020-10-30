What channel is Liverpool v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool could finish the weekend top of the table if they beat West Ham at Anfield on Saturday and other results go their way.

The defending champions have set an early pace with Everton and Aston Villa after just six Premier League fixtures played in the season.

They host West Ham following a tight 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Tuesday, where Fabinho suffered a hamstring injury.

It means the Reds will be without three first-team centre-backs for Saturday’s tie, which could entice West Ham to bomb forward and seek a victory.

The Hammers are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games and can climb into the top half of the table themselves with the right result on Merseyside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v West Ham on TV?

Liverpool v West Ham will take place on Saturday 31st October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v West Ham online

Liverpool v West Ham team news

Liverpool: Fabinho’s fresh injury means he is out, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip – although the latter might just make the bench. Jurgen Klopp must therefore work out how to structure his defence for the arrival of West Ham.

Konstantinos Tsimikas may be fit to feature here, while Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara are rated 50/50.

West Ham: Michail Antonio is the only injury issue for manager David Moyes and the 30-year-old will be assessed for a thigh problem ahead of Saturday’s game.

Should Antonio not feature then Sebastian Haller could get a rare start up top, while Andriy Yarmolenko is pushing for a place in the XI.

Our prediction: Liverpool v West Ham

Defensive injuries could well cost Liverpool against West Ham here if Antonio does start for the Hammers.

However, the Reds are also likely to come out in full force with the hope of blowing their visitors away. Don’t be surprised if the tempo begins high, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all likely to start.

Liverpool will be tested here but the champions should pinch the three points, even if the game is a tight contest.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

