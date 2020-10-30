Football Times podcast | Week 7 Premier League on TV previews and FPL tips

Football Times is the new podcast from RadioTimes.com featuring news and views on the latest events in the football world, round-ups of live football on TV and Fantasy Premier League tips.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts hosts the podcast on a weekly basis alongside either BBC Match of the Day magazine deputy editor Lee Stobbs or writer Jake Wilson, with a host of special guests.

Premier League legends Andy Cole, David James and Louis Saha have all featured on the podcast so far, with many more interviews and live recording to take place. Watch this space.

Listen and subscribe to our Football Times podcast: Apple / Spotify / Acast

Fresh episodes are released every Thursday and will feature debates on the latest football news, previews of upcoming Premier League fixtures on TV and general mockery of Michael’s appalling Fantasy Premier League exploits.

What’s on Football Times this week?

This week, Michael and Jake run through some of the hottest games of the weekend including a tense Sunday showdown between Man Utd and Arsenal

Liverpool face in-form West Ham and Chelsea travel to beleaguered Burnley on the back of a big Europa League victory.

Also in the pod, the guys reveal their all-time favourite Premier League players that haven’t played for either of their teams with a bruising midfielder, elegant striker and left-footed Scandinavian wizard among the top picks.

And to cap it all off, we’ve picked out our top Fantasy Premier League tips including a must-have defender and red-hot striker.

Premier League fixtures on TV this week

The Premier League is primed for another key weekend of action with every side competing between Friday and Monday.

We’ve rounded up the first half of the games, for the full list you can check out out comprehensive Premier League fixtures guide featuring all the channels and latest information you need.

Click each game for a detailed match preview including team news, predictions and more.

Friday 30th October

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

Saturday 31st October

Sheffield United v Man City (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

Liverpool v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 1st November

Aston Villa v Southampton (12pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Newcastle v Everton (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man Utd v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tottenham v Brighton (7:15pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Monday 2nd November

Fulham v West Brom (5:30pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Leeds v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

