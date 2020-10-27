What channel is AEK Athens v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester City face a 3000-mile round trip to Greece for a meeting with AEK Athens in the second round of Europa League fixtures.

The English side got their campaign off to a convincing start with a comfortable 3-0 win over Zorya Luhansk.

However, the trip to Greece may not be so easy.

The long travel time could take its toll on a Leicester team struggling for consistency on domestic shores.

However, after their hard-fought win over Arsenal at the weekend, they will be confident of making it two out of two in the Europa League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AEK Athens v Leicester on TV and online.

When is AEK Athens v Leicester on TV?

AEK Athens v Leicester will take place on Thursday 29th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

AEK Athens v Leicester will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Antwerp v Tottenham.

What TV channel is AEK Athens v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN HD from 5:30pm.

How to live stream AEK Athens v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

AEK Athens v Leicester team news

AEK Athens: Damien Szyamanski, Levi Garcia and Andres Simoes are nearing their return but unfortunately the visit of Leicester comes too soon for them to be available.

With the team struggling for goals, the likes of Marko Livaja and Karim Ansirafard need to step up and make themselves counted.

Leicester: Jamie Vardy, who returned to the fold on Sunday evening to net the winning goal versus Arsenal, will likely be handed more game time in a bid to get valuable minutes under his belt.

Wilfried Ndidi and Riccardo Pereira remain unavailable.

Our prediction: AEK Athens v Leicester

Despite the lengthy trip, Leicester are the overwhelming favourites to win this clash.

After backing up their opening day win with a massive win over Arsenal, Brendan Rogers and co will be brimming with confidence.

It promises to be a long night for the hosts.

Our prediction: AEK Athens 0-3 Leicester

