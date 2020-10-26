What channel is Marseille v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City travel to France on Tuesday where Marseille lie in wait for the second round of Champions League fixtures.

City’s lack of consistency reared its ugly head once again at the weekend as they were held to 1-1 draw at West Ham, but after swatting Porto aside last time out in Europe, they will be confident of getting three points on the continent.

Marseille are in the doldrums of a dire run of form that has seen them win just two of their last seven games in all competitions, including a surprise defeat to Olympiacos on Match day 1.

With that defeat still ringing in their ears, Marseille will be desperate to get their campaign back on track and will sniff an opportunity against their injury-plagued visitors.

With a vulnerable City backline in their sights, it could prove to be quite the entertaining affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille v Man City on TV and online.

When is Marseille v Man City on TV?

Marseille v Man City will take place on Tuesday 27 October 2020.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Marseille v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v FC Midtjylland.

What TV channel is Marseille v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Marseille v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Marseille v Man City team news

Marseille: The French side have the pleasure of being able to call upon a fully fit squad for the visit of Man City.

Dimitri Payet is serving a domestic ban but will be available for continental duties while Boubacar Kamara looks set to return to the fold.

Man City: Pep Guardiola has a raft of injury problems on his hands with several first team players set to miss out on the trip across the channel.

Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy have all been ruled out while Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Sergio Aguero remain doubtful.

However, Kevin De Bruyne could make a return to the starting XI in what would come as a massive boost for Guardiola.

Our prediction: Marseille v Man City

With both teams struggling to find their best form so far, the clash at the Stade Velodrome could prove to be quite a tussle.

Despite their numerous injury issues, City are still a real force to be reckoned with going forward. The likes of Raheem Sterling and Phil Phoden will be chomping at the bit to get running at their French hosts.

Guardiola’s backline could look very different to what we are used to but, even still, City should have just about enough to get over the line.

Our prediction: Marseille 1-2 Man City

