What channel is Brighton v West Brom on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton continue their early-season Premier League fixtures with the visit of West Brom to the south coast this evening.

The Seagulls are yet to settle into a rhythm, recording a mixed bag of results to begin the 2020/21 campaign.

They rescued a point against Crystal Palace last time out to prevent a fourth defeat in a row in all competitions.

West Brom sit just below Brighton in the table, just ahead of the relegation zone, and they are yet to win a top flight game since their return to the Premier League.

The Baggies recorded a bleak draw against Burnley last Monday night, the first goalless draw of the entire Premier League season so far, and know they need to start picking up three points against potential relegation rivals sooner rather than later.

When is Brighton v West Brom on TV?

Brighton v West Brom will take place on Monday 26th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v West Brom will kick off at 5:30pm.

The other Premier League game on this evening is Burnley v Tottenham live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Brighton v West Brom on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Brighton v West Brom online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Brighton v West Brom team news

Brighton: Ben White is expected to drop back into the defence to take Lewis Dunk’s place after he was sent off for a wild lunge in last week’s outing.

Danny Welbeck is 50:50 to feature in this one after arriving from Watford, but goal hero from the Palace game Alexis Mac Allister could start here.

West Brom: Other than Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu, Slaven Bilic has the luxury of a clean bill of health.

New signing Karlan Grant could lead the line once again after a solid – albeit fruitless – shift against Burnley.

Our prediction: Brighton v West Brom

Neither side is looking in great shape, but that simply adds more pressure to each of their shoulders.

Brighton are not new to the Premier League, they know how it works, and really must begin to pick up wins or they will face a meek surrender back to the Championship.

West Brom have several neat attacking players including Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira, but so far they are yet to grab games by the scruff of the neck. It could be another tense, cagey night for both sets of fans.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 West Brom

