What channel is Arsenal v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal take on Leicester in Sunday’s late kick off live on pay-per-view TV as Mikel Arteta seeks for a return to winning ways.

Advertisement

Arsenal have won three of their five Premier League fixtures so far this season but lost 1-0 to Manchester City last time out.

The Gunners head into this clash having just played Rapid Vienna in the Europa League in midweek and come up against a Leicester side that have also been playing in Europe.

The Foxes hosted Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League three days prior to Sunday’s clash and changes are expected to Brendan Rodgers’ XI.

Indeed, the Northern Irishman will be keen to cut short Leicester’s two-game losing streak in the Premier League and move closer to top spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Leicester on TV?

Arsenal v Leicester will take place on Sunday 25th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Leicester will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Wolves v Newcastle, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leicester on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Arsenal v Leicester online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Arsenal v Leicester team news

Arsenal: Mesut Ozil was the big omission from Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad announcement this week. He won’t feature here, while Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding are all out injured.

Sunday’s game comes a week too soon for the injured Pablo Mari and Shkodran Mustafi to return to the squad.

Leicester: Jamie Vardy missed Thursday’s Europa League action in an effort to be fit for this game, and the striker is rated 50/50 to play here.

Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu are all ruled out, while Ricardo Pereira isn’t expected back from a knee injury until December.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Leicester

This game comes swiftly after Europa League action for both sides, so don’t be surprised if we see a couple of errors that lead to chances on Sunday.

Arsenal have been relatively stable so far this term but haven’t really looked in command of a game since the season-opening 3-0 win at Fulham.

As for Leicester, their form is all over the place and defensively they are greatly missing the presence of Ben Chilwell, who was sold to Chelsea in the summer. This game promises goals.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Leicester

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.