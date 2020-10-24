What channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are seeking a third win on the bounce when Chelsea rock up at Old Trafford on Saturday, having beaten Newcastle and PSG within the past seven days.

Advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men may have struggled during their opening Premier League fixtures but confidence is high heading into this crunch tie.

United last played Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final in July, where the Blues emerged 3-1 victors at Wembley.

Chelsea are in need of a win here after drawing four of their last five games across all competitions.

Frank Lampard’s men are yet to keep a clean sheet on the road this term and Saturday’s match certainly promises goals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Chelsea on TV?

Man Utd v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 24th October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leicester, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man Utd v Chelsea team news

Man Utd: Anthony Marital is still suspended for this clash, which means Edinson Cavani could make his debut against Chelsea here.

Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Jesse Lingard will all be assessed ahead of the weekend, but Eric Bailly and Phil Jones remain out.

Chelsea: Manager Lampard has no fresh injuries heading into this tie, so expect a similar set-up to that which drew 0-0 with Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek.

Hakim Ziyech could start ahead of Mason Mount, while Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to return to the XI. Tammy Abraham may again remain on the bench.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Chelsea

United have responded well since the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham before the international break and will be confident of exploiting this fragile Chelsea defence on Saturday.

However, the Blues’ forward line is shaping up nicely and Lampard will likely prefer an open game for the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to exploit.

This could be a frenetic match and don’t be surprised if both sides have scored by the break.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-2 Chelsea

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.