What channel is Fulham v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham could be in for another tense 90 minutes on Saturday when Crystal Palace arrive at Craven Cottage for their Premier League encounter.

The Cottagers boast just one point from five Premier League fixtures and sit rock bottom of the table.

A nervy draw with Sheffield United last time out got Scott Parker’s men up and running for the campaign but they are still a long way off kick-starting their autumn.

As for Palace, their strong start to the season – where they beat Southampton and Manchester United – is now a distant memory following three games without victory.

Roy Hodgson’s men will hope to claim at least a point here and could snatch all three as they eye the top half of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Crystal Palace on TV?

Fulham v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 24th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Fulham v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Fulham v Crystal Palace online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Fulham v Crystal Palace team news

Fulham: Harrison Reed may be back in contention for Parker, having not played since the 4-3 loss to Leeds in mid-September.

Joachim Andersen will be assessed yet he may not return until November, but Kenny Tete is out. Josh Onomah and Jean Michael Seri are not included in Parker’s 25-man squad.

Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew is unlikely to play after testing positive for COVID-19 while on intentional duty. James Tomkins might be fit following a thigh problem, but James McCarthy and Connor Wickham are out.

Gary Cahill should start again after making his first appearance in the 1-1 draw with Brighton last time out.

Our prediction: Fulham v Crystal Palace

Fulham are bang out of form and star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic did his confidence no good by missing a penalty at Bramall Lane last time out.

This could be a match where Palace end a three-game winless streak and steady the ship.

With Cahill back and Wilfried Zaha in scoring form, the Eagles could well edge this tie and cause Parker further misery.

Our prediction: Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace

