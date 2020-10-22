What channel is Tottenham v LASK on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will be hoping to banish the demons of that disastrous final ten minutes against West Ham when they welcome LASK in the opening round of Europa League fixtures.

Alarmingly, with the West Ham game all but in the bag, Spurs fell to bits in the dying stages to concede three goals, dropping two potentially vital points in the league.

The visit of LASK could provide the ideal platform for the north London side to get back on track right away with the Austrians struggling to get going this season.

If Jose Mourinho selects a strong side for the clash, Spurs could run riot against their lesser-fancied visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v LASK on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v LASK on TV?

Tottenham v LASK will take place Thursday 22nd October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v LASK will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Rapid Vienna v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Tottenham v LASK on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v LASK online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v LASK team news

Tottenham: Mourinho has been known to use the Europa League for rotation and the visit of LASK could prove to be no different.

He is unlikely to risk too many of his big stars from the start but with Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Giovanni Lo Celso unavailable, the likes of Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung Min could remain in the squad just in case.

LASK: The Austrian side will have to make do without Dominik Rieter as he begins his rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament injury.

The likes of Marko Raguz and loan-signing Johannes Eggestein, hoping to cause Spurs a few headaches , are in line to start.

Our prediction: Tottenham v LASK

It should not be underestimated just how much Tottenham’s West Ham capitulation could have wounded Mourinho and his squad. Several players crumpled to the floor following the defeat and must pick themselves up.

Unfortunately for LASK, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a side looking to get back on the horse with a vengeance.

It could be a long old night for the Austrian tourists.

Our prediction: Tottenham 4-0 LASK

