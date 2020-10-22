What channel is Rapid Vienna v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will get their European adventure underway with a trip to Vienna on the opening night of Europa League fixtures.

Advertisement

The Gunners were brought back down to earth with a bump after falling to a narrow loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

There is still plenty to encourage the Emirates faithful, however, with Mikel Arteta’s side becoming increasingly more difficult to break down with each passing week.

While Rapid Vienna remain unbeaten thus far in Austria, sitting just two points off table- toppers RB Salzburg, they will certainly enter the clash as the underdog.

The Europa League represents a fantastic opportunity for European silverware for Arsenal, and they won’t be taking anyone lightly in their bid to get their hands on it.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rapid Vienna v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Rapid Vienna v Arsenal on TV?

Rapid Vienna v Arsenal will take place Thursday 22nd October 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rapid Vienna v Arsenal will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Tottenham v LASK.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Rapid Vienna v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Rapid Vienna v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rapid Vienna v Arsenal team news

Rapid Vienna: The Austrian side has been coping just fine despite a number of long-term injuries that have left their squad looking rather thin.

Manager Dietmar Kühbauer is unlikely to make many changes for the visit of the north London giants.

Arsenal: Arteta’s first team squad came out well following the fiesty clash with Man City. Unfortunately, Gabriel Martinelli and Skhodran Mustafi remain unavailable through injury.

The Spanish manager may choose to rest a couple of his stars but mass rotation is unlikely as he looks to further instil his system into his side.

Our prediction: Rapid Vienna v Arsenal

While both sides have been in decent form on the domestic front, Vienna will be bracing for a difficult night on Thursday.

Arsenal are steadily improving under Arteta and will be looking to get back to winning ways in Austria.

With a glut of youngsters eager to make their mark and catch the manager’s eye, it could make for very pleasant evening for the Arsenal faithful.

Our prediction: Rapid Vienna 0-3 Arsenal

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.