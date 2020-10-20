What channel is Chelsea v Sevilla on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea welcome Sevilla to Stamford Bridge as the opening round of Champions League fixtures gets underway on Tuesday night.

After an entertaining draw with Southampton at the weekend, Chelsea will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they welcome the Europa League champions to west London.

The Spanish side have had struggles of their own however, falling to yet another disappointing defeat at Granada after conceding a first half red card and late winner.

While both teams have flattered to deceive on domestic shores, managing just four league wins between them, Tuesday’s clash represents an ideal opportunity to kick-start their stuttering seasons.

Both sides look vulnerable and that can only mean one thing – goals.

When is Chelsea v Sevilla on TV?

Chelsea v Sevilla will take place Tuesday 20th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including PSG v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Sevilla on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Sevilla online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Sevilla team news

Chelsea: Summer signing Hakim Ziyech could be in line to make his first start for the Blues while Thiago Silva is likely to be reinstated to the heart of the backline.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will deputise once again for Edouard Mendy who is unavailable due to a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

Sevilla: Sergio Escuedero will be sidelined after picking up a knock in the early exchanges v Granada.

Jules Kounde is also unavailable after returning a positive COVID-19 test.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Sevilla

Sevilla marched past two English opponents en route to their Europa League triumph last season and will be chomping at the bit to have a go at the Londoners.

Chelsea, still nursing the wounds sustained after blowing a 2-0 lead against Southampton, will have to pull up their collective socks to come out on top in this one.

While an away day upset is very much on the cards, the leaky back lines could end up cancelling each other out.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Sevilla

