What channel is Tottenham v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Sunday with a mouthwatering clash against West Ham, as Gareth Bale gets set to don the white Spurs shirt once again.

The two London clubs have endured fluctuating form early this season and both Jose Mourinho and David Moyes will be keen on three points here.

West Ham have won their last two Premier League fixtures and have found some defensive solidarity, with clean sheets coming against Wolves and Leicester.

Spurs, meanwhile, navigated through Premier League, EFL Cup and Europa League qualifying fixtures before the recent international break and Mourinho knows the intensity will not let up into the autumn.

This clash could go either way, with players returning from international break already jaded.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v West Ham on TV?

Tottenham v West Ham will take place on Sunday 18th October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leicester v Aston Villa, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday evening.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v West Ham team news

Tottenham: Bale could make his second Spurs debut on Sunday after recovering from a knee injury sustained while he was still at Real Madrid.

Giovani Lo Celso could also be available for Mourinho, while Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga will face fitness tests.

West Ham: Moyes is lucky to have few injuries here, with Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks and Arthur Masuaku all potentially returning to the squad.

Michail Antonio should start up front once again, with Angelo Ogbonna anchoring the defence.

Our prediction: Tottenham v West Ham

Spurs have had an entire first team on international duty recently and this, coupled with their intense fixture list already this season, could cause them issues on Sunday.

Bale’s return is a great boost for manager Mourinho, who could also call Dele Alli back into the first XI.

Spurs may be favourites here but the Hammers are in good form, have few injuries and will sense a victory in north London. It may be a rocky second debut for Bale.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-2 West Ham

