What channel is Leicester v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester and Aston Villa meet in a Midlands showdown between two sides who have started well in the Premier League 2020/21 season.

Despite having played fewer Premier League fixtures than other teams, Aston Villa’s three wins out of three have pushed them up into second place for the time being.

Jack Grealish has been in sparkling form once again, while Ollie Watkins is in the groove for his new side, resulting in a staggering 7-2 win over Liverpool last time out.

Leicester have also found goals very easy to come by, having put four, five and three past Burnley and Man City, but they were tormented by West Ham in a 3-0 defeat last time out.

The Foxes’ limp performance was uncharacteristic of their season so far and Brendan Rodgers will hope his men can shake the gremlins out of their system in time for this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Aston Villa on TV?

Leicester v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 18th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Aston Villa on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office from 7:15pm.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Leicester v Aston Villa online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Leicester v Aston Villa team news

Leicester: The Foxes have a number of injuries to contend with here. Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey are out.

Centre-back duo Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans picked up injuries on international duty, though Dennis Praet and James Maddison could make returns.

Aston Villa: The same long-term absentees remain out: Wesley, Tom Heaton, Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause.

Grealish didn’t feature much over the international break, probably much to the disappointment of himself, but to the delight of club boss Dean Smith.

Our prediction: Leicester v Aston Villa

All eyes will turn to Grealish and Watkins, but Ross Barkley could be the one to watch for Villa this season. He is a terrific player and will slot like a glove into the No.10 role.

First-team football will do him the world of good – with options to aim for up front (Watkins) and willing runners around him (Grealish), Barkley could be set for a special season.

Both sides have goals in them, but Villa have defended well this season and Leicester have suffered some hefty defensive blows in the last week. This could be another poor weekend for them.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-3 Aston Villa

