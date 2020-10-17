What channel is Chelsea v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will look to continue where they left off before the international break when Southampton rock up at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues beat Crystal Palace 4-0 last time out and will seek to ensure another three points against in-form Saints in the capital.

Frank Lampard’s men have some tricky Premier League fixtures ahead of them, which they must balance with the start of their Champions League campaign.

And with plenty of their top stars representing their countries over the past fortnight, Saturday’s tie may prove tricky.

Saints have won two on the bounce and haven’t conceded a goal since letting in five against Tottenham last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Southampton on TV?

Chelsea v Southampton will take place on Saturday 17th October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Liverpool, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Southampton on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

Check out how to watch BT Sport Box Office here.

How to live stream Chelsea v Southampton online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

See our full guide for more Premier League games on BT Sport Box office.

Chelsea v Southampton team news

Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech could make his debut for Chelsea on Saturday after coming back from injury, which may mean Mason Mount drops to the bench.

Christian Pulisic is also back for boss Lampard, but Ben Chilwell is rated as 50/50 and may not be risked.

Southampton: Stuart Armstrong is out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mohamed Salisu is also not expected to feature, but apart from that manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Southampton

Southampton are in form, having beaten Burnley and West Brom without conceding a goal before the international break. But Chelsea are a different beast and reacted to their 3-3 draw with West Brom last month by stuffing Crystal Palace.

Both Kai Havertz and Timo Werner scored for Germany during the international break and the duo could well find the net here on Saturday.

Chelsea should have too much firepower for Saints here, so don’t be surprised if the hosts are leading at the break.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

