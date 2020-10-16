Premier League games on BT Sport Box Office | TV schedule

Premier League broadcasting is changing, with BT Sport Box Office stepping into the game with regular offerings of top flight football every week during 2020/21.

Surplus games, not selected by Sky Sports or BT Sport for viewing on their regular channels, will be shown live and exclusive on their pay per view platforms for a one-off cost of £14.95 per game.

All fees paid to watch games on box office channels will be given to Premier League clubs in a bid to subsidise some of the losses being made due to a complete lack of matchday income.

Subscribers and non-subscribers can all tune in to watch PPV games and you can check out how to watch BT Sport Box Office with our handy guide.

Check out the full list of games coming up on BT Sport Box Office below.

What Premier League games are on BT Sport Box Office?

Saturday 17th October

Chelsea v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

Sunday 18th October

Sheffield United v Fulham (12pm) BT Sport Box Office

Friday 23rd October

Aston Villa v Leeds (8pm) BT Sport Box Office

Saturday 24th October

Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

Friday 30th October

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm) BT Sport Box Office

Saturday 31st October

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

How can I watch BT Sport Box Office?

You don’t need to be an existing Sky Sports or BT Sport customer to be able to watch games on the PPV channels.

Think of them as entirely separate systems that share part of a name with the two broadcasters.

It’s a fairly simple process to book games on both, whether you’re watching through the big three of Sky, BT and Virgin Media, and our how to watch BT Sport Box Office guide has all the information you need to book.

Alternatively, click on the links next to the fixtures above to go directly to the BT Sport Box Office site.

