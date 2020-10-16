Fantasy Premier League tips | Gameweek 5 transfers, Kevin De Bruyne injury update, FPL price changes

Kevin De Bruyne owners look away now… the injury update is in and that means KDB should be out of your Fantasy Premier League team before the deadline.

Our hub of Fantasy Premier League tips can help you soldier on through Gameweek 5 regardless of how well – or terribly – you’ve started the season, with injury updates and price changes galore.

This page will be regularly updated to keep you in the loop with the biggest happenings in the Fantasy Premier League world.

As well as the latest injury updates, FPL price rises and falls, we’ll be offering big transfer tips and opinions on ‘the next big thing’, giving you the best chance to wow your mates each week.

Four rounds of Premier League fixtures have provided plenty of raw data to found big decisions, key transfers and wild experiments on, but who will you choose ahead of GW5?

Check out our full guide to Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 5.

Fantasy Premier League tips – Gameweek 5

Harry Kane (Tottenham) – £10.6m

We’re all aboard the Kane train as the England striker continues to deliver on his premium price tag.

He has recorded six assists and three goals so far, of course, four of those assists were to Son Heung-Min against Southampton.

Kane is playing a quarterback-style role in attack that suits him down to the ground, meaning his assists output should more than subsidise his goal tally, should he not quite hit the heights of previous years.

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – £4.7m

Clean sheets have been few and far between in 2020/21 so far, but you’ve still gotta pick a keeper!

Martinez is top of the value stoppers so far and Villa have a few decent fixtures coming up.

Any of their defenders may be worth a shot, including Matty Cash who signed for the club in the summer and could be a huge differential option.

Nelson Semedo (Wolves) – £5.5m

Semedo could be a rising go-to star despite just 1.4 per cent of teams owning him right now.

The former Barcelona right-back picked up a clean sheet on his debut, but he came very close to scoring after a move that suggests he could pick up the RWB role where Matt Doherty left off.

He will bomb forward all season long and should be a constant source of attacking points as well as offering a reliable base of clean sheets.

Kevin De Bruyne injury update

I don’t need to add to the words of Pep Guardiola: “I don’t think it is much but the next games I think he will be out.

“But we will see day by day, how it is going on.

“I cannot answer [exactly how many games De Bruyne will miss] because I do not know.”

Sell.

Raheem Sterling injury update

Sterling has a hamstring injury and is currently listed at 75 per cent chance of playing this weekend against Arsenal.

He will not feature for England during the international break and little is known about the severity of his injury, other than it shouldn’t rule him out for long.

The Man City forward is a risk for the next gameweek, but if you have a strong enough bench option, it may be worth keeping him around if you’re fully invested in Sterling for the near future.

Gareth Bale injury update

Jose Mourinho issued this update at the start of the month: “Not yet for tomorrow or the weekend. I believe that the two weeks of international can be important to his last phase of recovering. Hopefully back for the weekend after national teams.”

Bale is unlikely to start the next outing, against West Ham, but he could well make a cameo second debut for the club from the bench.

After that, Spurs have a favourable run of games against Burnley, Brighton and West Brom where he could be afforded time to build his sharpness.

FPL price changes

Emi Martinez is the only goalkeeper to rise this round, up to £4.7m, while Aston Villa team-mates Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa have also gone up a notch.

James Rodriguez is approaching the £8.0m mark already after another rise to £7.8m, while fellow in-form Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has risen in every gameweek to date.

Harry Kane is up in price, and you can be sure to see more changes throughout the week depending on the international break.

Most transferred Fantasy Premier League players

Ahead of Gameweek 5. Updated: Friday 16th October

IN

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 1,272,500 James Rodriguez (Everton) – 660,817 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 577,480 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – 521,409 Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 506,508

OUT

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 523,662 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 422,860 Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 405,985 Alisson (Liverpool) – 286,636 Anthony Martial (Man Utd) – 251,625

What does wild card do in FPL?

When the weight of the world is on your shoulders, when two of your defenders are sent off, when your star striker wrecks his ACL and when all of your mates overtake you in the FPL league, there’s a route back for you…

Clicking the wild card bonus means you can reset your team, making as many changes as you like throughout the week leading up to a deadline.

Limitless transfers mean you can continue to tinker and toy with your squad all the way up to the deadline.

Every boss receives a wild card for the first half of the season, plus another wild card for the second half of the season. Use carefully.

What is free hit in FPL?

You can treat your free hit chip like a temporary wild card. It allows you to make unlimited changes for one week only, before your team reverts back to its original state.

This is best deployed during gameweeks with very few teams playing, typically towards the end of the season.

Cup competitions and European engagements could see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City miss out on a gameweek, but you won’t want to rid your team of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and the likes.

A free hit means you can make the most of a depleted gameweek.

When to use triple captain in FPL

I’ve seen people activate their triple captain on Day 1 of a new Premier League season. Those people are fools.

As the name suggests, the triple captain chip means your captain for the week will receive triple points as opposed to double points.

Hold tight, hold firm, wait for the double gameweeks to come along, then deploy.

Let’s use Harry Kane, for example. If Kane is involved in a double gameweek later in the campaign against West Brom (H) and Fulham (A), you’re going to wish you kept that triple captain chip.

The TC lasts for the whole gameweek, meaning both of Kane’s appearances will be trebled. If he plays 90 minutes in both games, scores one goal in each and receives two bonus points in each, your triple-captained Kane will yield a solid 48 points alone.

Timing your triple captain can be the difference between glory and failure.

What is bench boost in FPL?

Remember that time you left X on the bench and he scored a hat-trick? Remember the strikers you trusted during that gameweek let you down miserably with less points combined than your benched star.

Bench boost can take the sting out of that feeling for one gameweek only. Activating the chip means that points recorded by all four players on your bench will be added to your total for the gameweek.

Top tip: Hold it. Keep it. Be patient with it. You may boast a strong bench, but it’s not time yet. Wait for a double gameweek to be announced later in the season. Once it has been confirmed, try to pack your squad full of players from those teams, then hit bench boost.

This way, not only will your bench players’ points be recorded, but they could be recorded twice in a week.

A standard gameweek involves 11 player appearances. If you head into a double gameweek with bench boost activated and six players from clubs featuring twice that week, your team will effectively score points from 21 player appearances.

How to change formation in FPL

Once you pick your squad of 15, navigate to the ‘Pick Team’ tab.

When you’re there, simply switch players in and out from your bench and the formation will update accordingly.

You must have a minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and one striker in your XI. After that, the choice is yours.

Aim for clean sheets with a 5-3-2 or 5-4-1. Stock up on midfield stars in a 4-5-1 or 3-5-2. Go all-out with natural strikers in a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3. The choice is yours. You can rearrange your squad as much as you like before the gameweek deadline so have fun experimenting!

