What channel is Norway v Northern Ireland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland continue their Nations League fixtures with a tricky trip to face Norway this week.

Ian Baraclough’s men narrowly scraped past Bosnia & Herzegovina in their Euro 2020 play-off showdown last week before being defeated by Austria at the weekend.

Northern Ireland have failed to recapture the same form as they had under Baraclough’s predecessor Michael O’Neill, but he will use the Norway clash as a time to hone his options.

Norway ran out 5-1 winners over Northern Ireland during their last meeting in September.

Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland netted twice in the rout. He also scored a hat-trick against Romania at the weekend and will be keen for more to help ease the disappointment of Norway’s play-off defeat to Serbia last week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norway v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Norway v Northern Ireland on TV?

Norway v Northern Ireland will take place on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

Check out our Nations League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Norway v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this week including England v Denmark at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Norway v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Norway v Northern Ireland online

How to watch UEFA Nations League in the US

Norway v Northern Ireland team news

Norway: The Norwegians are without Orjan Nyland and Stefan Johansen, but everyone else is fit and raring to go.

Haaland is expected to lead the line though Josh King may have a chance to shine, while Martin Odegaard is likely to feature.

Northern Ireland: Niall McGinn, Corry Evans and Josh Magennis are all in contention to start, though Baraclough has no injury concerns to enforce a reshuffle.

He may seek to tweak the formation given Northern Ireland’s heavy defeat last time against Norway.

Our prediction: Norway v Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland have lost a little of their aura despite a gutsy, spirited penalty victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina last week.

The visitors are likely to set up in a defensive manner to prevent another onslaught, but in Haaland, King and Alexander Sorloth, Norway have plenty of firepower capable of battering a hole through many a defence.

Our prediction: Norway 3-1 Northern Ireland

