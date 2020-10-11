What channel is Northern Ireland v Austria on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland have it all to do in their Nations League group after a winless start to the campaign this season.

Manager Ian Baraclough oversaw a draw with Romania and humbling 5-1 defeat to Norway the last time his side played in this competition.

Austria are arguably the strongest team in the group and are the first of two Nations League fixtures for Northern Ireland to contend with during this international break.

Northern Ireland head into the game having just played Bosnia & Herzegovina in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

And Austria are also fresh of international action, having faced Greece in a friendly during the week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Austria on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Austria on TV?

Northern Ireland v Austria will take place on Sunday 11th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Austria will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this weekend including England v Belgium, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Austria on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Austria online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

How to watch UEFA Nations League in the US

ESPN+ will be showing Nations League fixtures live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Check out the latest deals to watch football on ESPN+

Northern Ireland v Austria team news

Northern Ireland: TBC

Austria: TBC

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Austria

Austria exposed their vulnerability in the 3-2 defeat to Romania during the last international break, which will give Baraclough hope of his side making an impact here.

Northern Ireland will need to play impactful football if they are to pressure this talented Austrian side from the first to last minute.

There’s plenty of experience in this home squad, with Stuart Dallas and Steven Davis expected to start. Whether or not that can be enough to control the game remains to be seen, but the hosts will hope to at least claim a point here.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 1-1 Austria

