When does the transfer window close? Transfer deadline day time confirmed

They said ‘coronavirus means clubs will spend less’. Over a billion pounds worth of transfer wheeling and dealing later, Premier League clubs are emptying their wallets of all remaining cash in a final transfer deadline day splurge.

Advertisement

Enormous fees continue to be shelled out by clubs across the top flight, with Ben Godfrey moving to Everton from Norwich for around £30million as the biggest move of the day so far.

Manchester United have all but given up hope of signing Jadon Sancho, but Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles have arrived to seal their deals, while Theo Walcott is ready for a return to Southampton on loan.

Transfer rumours are flying around in abundance today, but which deals will actually come off as the clock ticks over the deadline?

The traditional dates have been binned due to the topsy-turvy football landscape right now, with two deadline days to be set for Premier League clubs. We’ve got all the details on how that works below.

Check out everything you need to know about the closing of the 2020 summer transfer window.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When does the transfer window close?

Clubs in England have until 11pm on Monday 5th October 2020 to complete their dealings.

Usually, the last day of August or first day of September – depending on days of the week – is reserved for deadline day, but teams simply wouldn’t have enough time to complete deals in that time.

When is the final transfer deadline day?

Today is the deadline for transfers involving foreign clubs, but it’s not the end of deals being made.

Premier League and EFL clubs will have an extended exclusive window from 5th October until 11pm on the 16th October.

During this period, only transfer deals between one Premier League and one EFL club can take place. Premier League teams cannot do deals with each other or foreign clubs in this time.

When does the transfer window close in Scotland?

The Scottish Premiership has already restarted, and their transfer window opened early – on 14th July – but the deadline is in-sync with English teams.

Their window will close entirely at 11pm on 5th October with no extension like the English leagues.

Transfer deadline day live on Sky Sports

You can watch transfer deadline day live on Sky Sports News all day.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

You can also watch deadline day unfold on Sky with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream Sky Sports News via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Check out the full list of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits ahead of the new season.

Advertisement

For all the details on next season’s new-look campaign check out our Premier League 2020/21 season guide. If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.