What channel is Wolves v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves are desperate for a backlash display against Fulham after suffering an embarrassing defeat last time out in the Premier League.

Advertisement

The much-fancied Midlands side looked solid in their opening Premier League fixtures, which made their 4-0 loss at West Ham all the more shocking last weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo will have drilled the importance of a big display this weekend into his players all week with Fulham in a perilous position already.

The west London side have struggled to cope with the Premier League so far, having lost to Arsenal, Leeds and Aston Villa in their opening fixtures – conceding at least three in each – and will hope to show an improved display at Molineux.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Fulham on TV?

Wolves v Fulham will take place on Sunday 4th October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wolves v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Fulham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wolves v Fulham team news

Wolves: TBC

Fulham: TBC

Our prediction: Wolves v Fulham

Wolves won’t do that again. Their West Ham result was a freak one, and not representative of the quality of their squad or trajectory of the club.

Raul Jimenez is primed for a big day after a disappointing own goal last weekend, while Conor Coady won’t allow his defence to switch off again this week.

Scott Parker is already under pressure to reshuffle his defence but realistically, how much difference can he make in a week?

Our prediction: Wolves 2-0 Fulham

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.