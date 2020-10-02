How to watch Harrogate Town documentary Proud To Be Town

Harrogate Town in the English Football League: 2020 has been full of surprises, few greater than this one.

Advertisement

The Yorkshire side have grafted away in non-league football since they were formed in 1914 – until now.

A brand new BT Sport documentary will document Harrogate’s stunning 2019/20 campaign, from the highs of an electric campaign throughout the lows of an enforced lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proud To Be Town is ready to be released to the nation, and you can experience the rollercoaster ride enjoyed and endured by players, staff and fans alike in the new film.

Read on for all the details on when and how you can watch Proud To Be Town.

When is the Proud To Be Town release date?

The Proud To Be Town film will be aired at 10pm on Friday 2nd October.

It will be available to watch on demand after it has aired. See below for details.

Proud To Be Town trailer

Check out the full trailer for Proud To Be Town below:

How to watch Proud To Be Town

Proud To Be Town will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 10pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

You will also be able to watch the documentary live with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract, or on demand after it has aired.

Regular subscribers can also stream the doc via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Advertisement

Proud To Be Town, the next instalment in the award-winning BT Sport Films series, will premiere on BT Sport 1 on Friday 2nd October at 10pm. It is available to watch at any time on the BT Sport app, BTsport.com, BT TV on-demand from Saturday 3rd October. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.