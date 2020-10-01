What channel is Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham continue their Europa League campaign with the visit of Maccabi Haifa this week.

Spurs have endured a hectic schedule in the last few days having played Newcastle on Sunday and Chelsea on Tuesday, but they must regroup in time for a pivotal showdown with the Israeli side if they are to continue in Europe this season.

Jose Mourinho rotated his squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea, but the gamble paid off as they advanced to the next round via penalties.

That means the likes of Harry Kane are fit and fresh for Thursday’s game to give them the best chance of progression on all fronts.

Maccabi Haifa narrowly made it beyond FC Rostov in the last round and head into this game as the clear underdogs, but will hope to make the most of their chance in the spotlight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa game on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa on TV?

Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa will take place on Thursday 1st October 2020.

Europa League games return to their usual Thursday night slot following an August onslaught on fixtures throughout the week.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa will kick off at 8pm – the match will closely follow Sarajevo v Celtic and Rangers v Galatasaray.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa on?

You can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

It costs just £9.99 per month for Sky and Virgin customers and includes LaLigaTV which boasts nine Spanish top flight matches every weekend.

How to live stream Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa online

The game is also streamed live online via Premier Player.

It comes included with the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the online-only player regardless of your current TV provider.

Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa team news

Tottenham: Sergio Reguillon is in the squad after being registered in place of third goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Son Heung-Min is out with an injury, while Gareth Bale is not yet up to speed, but Kane is set to lead the line alongside Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso.

Maccabi Haifa: Yanic Wildschut misses the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa

No matter how overwhelming the odds are in Spurs’ favour, Mourinho will not rest until his men are safely across the line and into the group stages.

Kane has started the season like a man possessed and will hope to lead the line in a similarly sharp fashion even without Son to aim for.

This should be a routine win for the Premier League unit to build on a no-drama start to their European adventure in 2020/21.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Maccabi Haifa

