What time is Champions League draw? TV channel and live stream details

It doesn’t feel like long ago since Bayern Munich defeated PSG to win the 2019/20 Champions League – and indeed it’s been less than six weeks since Kingsley Coman’s winning goal.

But already the 2020/21 event is kicking into gear, with the final rounds of qualifiers coming to a close and the group stage now firmly in our sights.

As ever 32 teams feature in the draw, including English sides like Liverpool and Manchester City, European heavyweights like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and teams that have made it through the playoff stage as well.

But who will face who in the group stage? Read on for all you need to know about the group stage draw.

What time is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League Group Stage draw takes place in Geneva on Thursday 1st October 2020.

The draw will “kick off” at around 4pm.

Who is in the Champions League draw?

In total 32 teams are in the draw – although some of the spots have still not been decided, with the final round of qualification playoffs taking place tonight.

The 32 teams are split into 4 seeded pots based on their UEFA ranking and the coefficients of their league, with one team from each pot drawn into each of the eight groups.

Four English teams are represented in the draw with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all hoping for a favourable draw – you can check out the pots in full below.

Pot 1

Bayern Munich (GER)

Sevilla (ESP)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

PSG (FRA)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS)

Porto (POR)

Pot 2

Barcelona (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Ajax (NED)

Pot 3

Dynamo Kiev (UKR)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Lazio (ITA)

Atalanta (ITA)

Pot 4

Club Brugge (BEL)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Rennes (FRA)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Both Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) and Marseille (FRA) have qualified but could still be placed in either pot 3 or pot 4 depending on the results in the remaining playoff fixtures.

The remaining playoff ties are:

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) v Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)

Kradnodar (RUS) v PAOK (GRE)

Slavia Prague (CZE) v Midtjylland (DEN)

What TV channel is the Champions League draw on?

The draw – and all of this year’s Champions League games – will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

When will the Champions League fixtures be played?

In the Champions League Group Stage, each teams plays the other sides in their groups home and away across six match days between October and December.

The first set of fixtures take place on Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st October, with the remaining fixtures being played on 27th and 28th October, 3rd and 4th November, 24th and 25th November, 1st and 2nd December and 8th and 9th December 2020.

