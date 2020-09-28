What channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool and Arsenal put their 100 per cent winning records on the line this evening as they clash in the Premier League live on Monday Night Football.

The Reds will have been encouraged by Manchester City’s woeful 5-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester.

The heavy loss means Liverpool can open up an early three-point gap on their expected title rivals, a small psychological boost despite having only played three Premier League fixtures after tonight.

However, Arsenal won’t back down, as they have proven in their last two resilient displays against the champions.

Mikel Arteta used his side’s victory over Liverpool in 2019/20 to campaign for transfer funds, and he may need to rely on several new signings with the majority of his starting defence out injured.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Arsenal on TV?

Liverpool v Arsenal will take place on Monday 28th September.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

It was originally supposed to go ahead at 8:15pm but the time wash shifted back so that the game would finish prior to the government-imposed 10pm pub curfew.

There are two Premier League games taking place this evening including Fulham v Aston Villa.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Liverpool v Arsenal team news

Liverpool: Neither side is looking particularly healthy right now. We’ll start with the Reds.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip remain sidelined, while Jordan Henderson has been ruled out for a short time.

The headline news is that Henderson’s midfield replacement Thiago is a major doubt, so too is No.1 keeper Alisson, meaning Adrian could deputise between the sticks.

Arsenal: The defensive injury crisis continues. Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis and Cedric Soares are all out and Kieran Tierney is a doubt. But hey, good news, Gunners fans – David Luiz is fit.

Arsenal rotated their squad for the cup meaning their rested stars are raring to go here.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Arsenal

Arsenal have proven to be a thorn in Liverpool’s side lately having held them to a draw in the Community Shield and beating them in the league at the end of last season.

However, the Reds have started this season well. They put in an assured display against Chelsea and recorded a strong clean sheet in that one.

Seeing Man City slip up so early in the campaign should inspire Liverpool to push on as they aim for a successful title defence.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

