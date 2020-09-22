What channel is Luton v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United kick off their Carabao Cup campaign with a trip to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Red Devils were humbled by Crystal Palace at the weekend on their return to Premier League duty, but a more obvious banana skin lies in wait in the shape of the Hatters tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been frustrated with his side’s lack of transfer activity so far this summer, but there will be no excuse for not navigating a way to the fourth round of Carabao Cup fixtures.

Luton have started their new Championship season with vigour and verve, winning both fixtures so far, and triumphing in two cup rounds to reach this stage.

That means boss Nathan Jones has guided his men to a win in all four competitive games this season, all against Championship opposition, and will seek a major shock here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Luton v Man Utd on TV?

Luton v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 22nd September 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Luton v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Lincoln v Liverpool on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Luton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Luton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Luton v Man Utd team news

Luton: There are no injury concerns for Jones, meaning he will probably deploy his strongest XI in a bid to upset the odds.

James Collins missed the weekend but his cup hat-trick over Norwich and match-winner against Barnsley should put him in good stead to start.

Man Utd: Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined through injury, otherwise the team selection is entirely down to Solskjaer’s personal choice.

Dean Henderson will start in goal, Odion Ighalo is likely to start up front, Donny van de Beek may start in midfield and Juan Mata could earn a start in the No.10 slot.

Our prediction: Luton v Man Utd

Luton have started the season in terrific form and may have the fitness edge after playing several pre-season games and four times competitively already in 2020/21.

United are obviously a step up in terms of quality, but a number of upsets have taken place in the opening rounds of the cup. Could game sharpness play a big part in this one?

United’s fringe players are likely to be given a chance to shine, and most likely will come through unscathed, but this showdown will be closer than many will anticipate.

Our prediction: Luton 1-2 Man Utd

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.