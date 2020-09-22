Are Tottenham playing tonight? Leyton Orient v Tottenham Carabao Cup tie could be cancelled

This should have been one of the biggest nights in Leyton Orient’s recent history – a Carabao Cup showdown at home to Tottenham.

The League Two team had, of course, accepted fans wouldn’t be able to see Jose Mourinho strutting his stuff at Brisbane Road, but things are set to get worse for Orient.

Several first-team squad members and staff tested positive for COVID-19 following the latest batch of testing.

According to SunSport, a number of people have been affected by the virus, leading to the stadium being closed down temporarily.

At the time of writing, the game remains set to be played tonight, though official confirmation of the match cancellation is thought to be imminent.

Under Carabao Cup rules, the game cannot be postponed, delayed and rescheduled for a later date.

Due to the tight nature of the 2020/21 football calendar, Carabao Cup matches must be cancelled.

In this instance, Leyton Orient would be eliminated from the competition at the third round stage and Tottenham will receive safe passage through to round four without kicking a ball.

It would prove a huge blow to Orient if they weren’t able to play the match, which was set to be shown live on Sky Sports this evening.

However, their main thoughts will be over the safety and concern for their players’ health.

While competition rules say the game will be cancelled, Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis has revealed he has been discussing the possibility of having the fixture rescheduled.

“We have talked to the EFL and we are assuming this is a postponement,” he told talkSPORT this morning.

“We’re going to lose £2.5million this year, also anything that can help us reduce that loss is clearly important. We are struggling, so games like this have to take place.”

