What channel is Southampton v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham fans will be hoping for an improvement in performance when Jose Mourinho’s men head to Southampton for Sunday’s early kick off.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Everton on the opening day of the season last weekend and looked meek going forward – much to the dismay of their supporters.

What’s more, the London club have some tough Premier League fixtures ahead of them and pressure is already on to get points on the board.

Saints themselves lost their opening league fixture 1-0 to Crystal Palace and boss Ralph Hasenhüttl will want to claim at least a point here.

Sunday could see sparks fly at St Mary’s as both teams target a morale boost in front of empty terraces.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Tottenham on TV?

Southampton v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 20th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Tottenham will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Southampton v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Tottenham team news

Southampton: Stuart Armstrong is out with a thigh injury but Mohamed Salisu may be fit to get a run out on Sunday.

Danny Ings and Che Adams should start again up top, with Nathan Redmond on the left. However, Shane Long may be in contention for a start.

Tottenham: Mourinho could welcome Giovani Lo Celso back into the squad after the Argentine missed last weekend’s clash with Everton due to a thigh injury.

Harry Kane is likely to lead the line once again, with Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min behind the striker.

Our prediction: Southampton v Tottenham

Saints will sense an opportunity to claim a big win over Spurs on Sunday but we could see a reaction from Mourinho’s men here too.

Tottenham come into this clash after a long trip to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in midweek, and so could be a tad jaded on the south coast.

It may therefore be a mistake-laden affair as Mourinho pushes his men to grab a win, while Southampton aren’t ones to back down. It will certainly be entertaining for the neutral.

Our prediction: Southampton 2-2 Tottenham

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

