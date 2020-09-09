Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – best goalkeepers to sign

Here we go, the Fantasy Premier League season is ready for a return with a whole weekend of Premier League fixtures ready to make us wonder why we even bothered to try making a team.

Advertisement

A goalkeeper is likely to be your first name on the team sheet, with a host of tactics employed by FPL bosses to make the most of their man between the sticks.

You could opt for the ‘pick and stick’ tactic, choosing from premium-cost Alisson or Ederson and leaving them in goal all season to quietly rack up points.

Join our free Fantasy Premier League competition for 2020/21

However, the best option can often be to look for goalkeepers in teams that will face plenty of shots (i.e. a team further down the league) but save the majority of them.

That has made the likes of Nick Pope, Lukasz Fabianski and Dean Henderson owners very happy in recent seasons: low cost, high reward.

Check out our early Fantasy Premier League tips for goalkeepers in 2020/21.

Nick Pope (Burnley) £5.5m

Pope finished top of the stoppers in 2019/20 with a whopping total of 170 points. He cost just £4.5m at the start of the season and rose to £5.2m by the end.

For perspective, in the overall points chat he finished just shy of Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-Min and Marcus Rashford, all big-money signings in positions further up the field.

Burnley are the most predictable side in the league, you simply know what you’re going to get from them, and they can be expected to deliver another healthy batch of clean sheets next time.

Alex McCarthy (Southampton) £4.5m

Southampton are not renowned for their defensive stability, but a much-improved showing during lockdown last season saw Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side easily shuffle away from danger.

Up first, the Saints have Crystal Palace, a favourable clash for any defender. McCarthy is just £4.5m and could be a solid starting bet, before being able to easily swap him out if he can’t produce the goods.

McCarthy picked up seven clean sheets last term, three under lockdown circumstances. Multiplying out that lockdown ratio of three clean sheets in nine, would put him on course for 12 across the whole season – a very reputable, and realistic, tally.

Bernd Leno/Emi Martinez (Arsenal) £5.0m/£4.5m

The Arsenal goalkeeper battle is likely to play right into the hands of Fantasy Premier League bosses ahead of the new season.

Due to the uncertainty, neither keeper has been given a high price tag, but either of them would be a worthy addition to your team.

Leno had enjoyed three clean sheets in five games prior to his injury, while Martinez kept three consecutive clean sheets in the games directly after being placed between the sticks.

Monitor the situation between the pair, then choose accordingly. So far, it looks like Martinez may be your best bet, but you could even pair them to ensure you’ll always guarantee to pick up every Arsenal clean sheet.

Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports and BT Sport this weekend.

Or check out the limited time only NOW TV deal for just £25 per month!

For details on how to watch every game this season, check out our Premier League fixtures guide.

Check out the full list of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits ahead of the new season.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.