What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?
It's a good time to subscribe to Sky Sports - the broadcaster is airing loads of matches over the season.
The delayed end to the 2019/2020 season saw more live football on TV than ever before – with every single Premier League match being broadcast after the reason resumed.
And football fans will have that same luxury at the start of the new season, with every match in September to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC and Amazon Prime Video.
Of those broadcasters, it’s Sky which has by far the most matches – with the channel’s famed Super Sunday coverage returning for the 2020/21 season as well as regular games at Saturday tea-time and on Monday evenings.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Premier League fixtures to be shown on Sky Sports, including which games are available, how to get Sky Sports and the results of the previous matches aired on the channel.
With Liverpool hoping to defend their crown against Manchester City, Manchester United and a big-spending Chelsea, it promises to be an action-packed season, so here are the confirmed kick-off times and dates for all matches showing on Sky Sports.
Watch the Premier League on NOW TV with a day or month pass
What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?
Saturday 12th September
Liverpool v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 13th September
West Brom v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tottenham v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 14th September
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Brighton v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 19th September
Man Utd v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 20th September
Newcastle v Brighton (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 21st September
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Wolves v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 26th September
West Brom v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 27th September
Fulham v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man City v Leicester (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 28th September
Liverpool v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
How can I get Sky Sports?
Existing Sky customers can add Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
You can also watch the matches with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract. BT customers can also integrate NOW TV and Sky Sports into their flexible TV packages.