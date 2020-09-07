What channel is Czech Republic v Scotland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland travel to eastern Europe for a Nations League encounter with Czech Republic tonight.

The game will go ahead despite a coronavirus setback for Czech Republic who initially attempted to cancel the clash after several players and staff members tested positive.

The Scots were held to a 1-1 draw by Israel during their first encounter of the international break last week.

Ryan Christie’s penalty was cancelled out by an Eran Zahavi strike in the second half to share the spoils.

Boss Steve Clarke will hope for a marked improvement in upcoming Nations League fixtures as Scotland hope to make the most of their promotion to League B.

Czech Republic started their campaign in solid form with a 3-1 victory over Slovakia during their opener.

When is Czech Republic v Scotland on TV?

Czech Republic v Scotland will take place on Monday 7th September 2020.

Nations League games are being staggered across the week-long international break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Czech Republic v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Czech Republic v Scotland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Czech Republic v Scotland team news

Czech Republic: Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick are out of the clash due to coronavirus precautions, and their results mean that the entire squad has been removed from duty.

Only two capped players feature in the new Czech squad, meaning it will be a brand new test for themselves and Scotland.

Scotland: Scott McTominay is likely to be deployed in midfield should Clarke move away from a back three to a more conventional back four.

Lyndon Dykes made his debut last week and is expected to maintain his place in the side.

Our prediction: Czech Republic v Scotland

Let’s be honest here, Scotland have recorded a slew of embarrassing results in recent years – none more humbling than a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan last year.

With the Czech team being entirely replaced by youngsters and debutants, this game has all the ingredients to inspire another sigh of ‘typical’ from Scottish fans.

The unknown is Scotland’s biggest danger here, but surely (surely) with a cluster of Premier League stars among the squad and Christie in excellent form, the Tartan Army will be smiling after this one, right?

Our prediction: Czech Republic 0-3 Scotland

